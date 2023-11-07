Morning: Cooler conditions this morning. Low of 49°.

Afternoon: Another day of record breaking highs and strong winds this afternoon. High of 89°.

Overnight: Temperatures stay warm overnight. Low of 55°.

Hot and breezy conditions expected again today. The temperatures today will likely break afternoon high records for many communities across the South Plains. Critical fire weather conditions will exist from noon until 6 pm. A Red Flag Warning has been issued across the far southern Texas Panhandle into the northern South Plains. Starting any fires today is not recommended.

Temperatures will finally cool down again as a front makes its way into the South Plains late Wednesday night. Significantly cooler conditions expected for Thursday when highs return to the mid 50s. Isolated chances of showers also possible along this front.