Today: Afternoon temperatures return to above average today. High of 81°.

Tonight: Overnight lows reaching down to 51°.

Tomorrow: Warmer than average conditions again tomorrow. High of 84°.

Temperatures are expected to increase for the next few days because of a south/southwest wind blowing around 5 to 15 mph. Sunny and clear skies will help keep the temperatures warmer than average for the next few days.

Highs in the 80s will continue for the rest of this week with sunny and clear skies. Morning will still feel cool so a jacket is recommended for the morning. Make sure to dress in layers so you can take off the jacket during the afternoon.