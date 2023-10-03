Today: Rainy morning across the South Plains today. 30% chance of showers. High of 85°.

Tonight: Additional sprinkles possible overnight. Low of 62°.

Tomorrow: 50% chance of rain tomorrow afternoon. High of 82°.

Many people were woken up this morning to lightning bolts and the sound of thunder this morning. Scattered thunderstorms across the South Plains this morning created large amounts of heavy rain causing the streets to become slippery and lower areas of roadways to flood.

Additional storms similar to this morning are expected for Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. Packing a pair of rainboots and an umbrella is recommended before heading out the door for the next several days. 50% chance of thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.