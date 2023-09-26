Today: Sunny, clear, and warm again today. High of 88°.

Tonight: Winds shift to the Southwest overnight. Low of 62°.

Tomorrow: Warmer than average temperatures. High of 91°.

Morning low temperatures in the lower 60s make The South Plains feel like autumn. The afternoon will feel more like summer when the bright sunshine and Southwest winds will bring highs into the upper 80s and 90s.

Warmer than average temperatures will continue till the end of this week. When the winds shift back to the Southeast this weekend the highs will drop back into the mid 80s. Isolated rain chances returning this for Saturday and Sunday.