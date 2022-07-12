Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will come into the forecast with a few sprinkles of rain moving into our northwestern counties. The evening low will drop down to 71°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will return in the morning before clouds start to increase in the evening and overnight. The afternoon high will max our near 99°.

After a weak cold front moved across the South Plains this morning, we still have a scorching day. Highs this afternoon made it into the mid to upper 90’s and clouds are starting to slide in this evening. As we go into our overnight hours clouds will build in even more, but we are currently holding on to the heat across West Texas.

Temperatures will start to drop overnight as partly cloudy skies move in. The time to get outside is tomorrow morning while the sun is still down if you need to go for a run or walk your pet. Temperatures will drop down into the lower 70’s overnight, but as the sun comes up tomorrow we will quickly return to the upper 90’s and triple digits.

Clouds will slip out of West Texas as we go into our Wednesday morning and sunshine will quickly warm us up. The afternoon highs will return to the triple digits in our eastern counties and even possible in the Hub City. Through the next seven days we will stay hot and dry as we continue to bake in the West Texas oven.

A small chance for showers moves into Curry county tonight, but most of the South Plains will have partly cloudy skies slipping in. This will keep temperatures just a few degrees warmer overnight, but we will still drop down into the lower 70’s. The best time to get outside all week will be in the mornings because the afternoons will be sweltering. Tomorrow the upper 90’s and lower 100’s return and this will stay the case through the next seven days.

