Today: Another day of triple digits this afternoon. High of 102°.

Tonight: Isolated chance of showers in the west this afternoon. Low of 73°.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies and hot temperatures. High of 101°.

Triple digits across the east this afternoon. High of 106° in Guthrie and 105° in Paducah. Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol. Beverages with electrolytes can also help protect against heat stress. Eating a good breakfast is recommended because the body needs lots of energy to keep cool in extreme heat.

Isolated shower chances this afternoon along the New Mexico and Texas state line. These showers will likely weaken and dissipate as they move eastward. Accumulation from this event is expected to be light.