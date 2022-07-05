Today: Clouds will start to clear out as we go into our treat yourself Tuesday with temperatures quickly rising. The afternoon high will max our near 98°.

Tonight: The chance for rain tries to move back in tonight, but partly cloudy skies will affect the majority of the South Plains. The evening low will drop down to 73°.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies will last into our day tomorrow with the warming trend continuing. The afternoon high will max our near 98°, similar to today.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the upper 60’s and ranging into the lower 80’s. A mild start to our morning is due to the rain that moved across the western portion West Texas, but rain chances will diminish through the rest of the morning. Sunshine will quickly warm us up into the upper 90’s by the heat of the day before clouds move back in by tonight.

Warm and dry air is moving into the South Plains this morning and will continue to bring warmer temperatures and sunny skies. The afternoon high will be in the upper 90’s and the heat will pick up through the rest of the week as the triple digits return going into the end of the work week. Make sure to grab your sunscreen if you head to the pool or have plans to get outside.

Rain chances return to the area by tonight with showers moving into our western and central counties by dinner time. This is likely to be a splash and dash shower event, but there is the potential for localized heavy rainfall and some strong wind gust. The NAM model is keeping the showers to the west, but the HRRR makes rain chances seem a bit more widespread.

A small chance for a few showers comes back into the forecast tonight, but most of the day will be sunny with highs in the upper 90’s. If you spend your day outside, make sure to lather on the sunscreen because our UV index will be at an eleven. By tomorrow we will have another day with clouds building in but highs will be just a couple of degrees warmer than today. The triple digits return to the area by Friday fun day and we will have a scorching weekend ahead.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

