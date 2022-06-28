Today: A few thunderstorms moved across West Texas this morning and more rain will be on the way by this evening. The afternoon high will rise to 83° with partly cloudy skies taking over.

Tonight: The chance for rain will last overnight but most of the rain will pass before tomorrow morning. The evening low will drop down to 65° making it similar to last night.

Tomorrow: Clouds will start to clear out as we go into our hump day with temperatures quickly rising. The afternoon high will max our near 90°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the lower 60’s and ranging into the lower 70’s. A mild start to our morning is due to the rain that tried to move across West Texas this morning and will return by this evening with a few thunderstorms. The afternoon high will rise into the lower 80’s which is even cooler than yesterday.

Rain has moved across New Mexico for the last week and now the rain chances have started to spread into the South Plains. This is good news for us because rain chances will return this evening after a few showers moved through this morning. These will be our classic run of the mill Summer thunderstorms but will have a bit of lightning associated with them.

The heat will come back into the forecast as we go into the end of the work week but today we will be about ten degrees cooler than what we are used to for this time of year. Highs today will be in the lower 80’s which will be a nice change to the triple digits that we have seen often through June. Tomorrow will be almost seasonal as we reach the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.





Mostly cloudy skies will last through the rest of our Tuesday with highs in the lower 80’s. The rain chances return to the forecast this evening and will bring more widespread thunderstorms through the day. It looks like we could have anywhere from just a drizzle of rain to a quarter inch of accumulation across the South Plains. The heat will return as we go into the end of the work week, but rain has the potential to return by the weekend.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx