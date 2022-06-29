Today: Clouds will start to clear out as we go into our hump day with temperatures quickly rising. The afternoon high will max our near 91°.

Tonight: The chance for rain has moved out of the area and mostly clear skies will last overnight. The evening low will drop down to 66° making it similar to last night.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies will last into our day tomorrow with the warming trend continuing. The afternoon high will max our near 95°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the lower 60’s and ranging into the lower 70’s. A mild start to our morning is due to the rain that moved across West Texas yesterday afternoon. It was typical Summer thunderstorms that moved across the area and it looks like Snyder got the most accumulated rain at 1.20″.

Warm and dry air is moving into the South Plains this morning and will continue to bring warmer temperatures and sunny skies. The afternoon high will be seasonal today but the mid 90’s return by tomorrow before we cool back off a little by the weekend.

Rain chances have the potential to return to the area by this weekend with a few afternoon showers. This is because of a tropical system that is staying on the coast of Texas and has the chance for cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. Two more systems are following the leader as they are becoming stronger in the Atlantic, but won’t make it all the way into the Gulf of Mexico.

A few afternoon thunderstorms moved across West Texas yesterday but it seems to be moving out this morning. Warm and dry air is right on our heels for the region which will lead to a seasonal afternoon. The heat will stick around as we go into the end of the work week, but rain has the potential to return by the weekend. Never fear, things seem to be drying out just in time for Monday night.

