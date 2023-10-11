Today: Lubbock Texas seeing cloudy skies this morning. Clearing in the afternoon with a High of 88°.

Tonight: Southwesterly wind brings in dry air. Low of 59°.

Tomorrow: Another day of warm afternoon temperatures. High of 88°.

Southwesterly winds today are keeping the afternoon high temperatures well above seasonally average. South wind 15 to 20 mph tonight will continue the warm and breezy trend into tomorrow before the cold front comes in Early Friday.

Conditions this weekend expected to be significantly cooler. Jackets are recommended for any Outdoor plans once the Highs are in the lower 70s and upper 60s.