KAMC Weather Forecast July 19th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Sunday forecast.

Today: Mostly Sunny. High of 96°. Winds out of the S, 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy with a 10% chance of an isolated shower. Low of 73°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. High of 95°. Winds out of the S, 10-20 MPH.

We will finally have an afternoon with temperatures remaining below 100°! We ended our second longest streak of 100 degree days at eleven days in a row, only missing the record by a single day. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high near 95 in town.

Clouds will move in tonight, but we do not expect any rain for the South Plains. Our overnight low will be 73° and winds will be out of the south, 10-20 mph.

Monday will be a little warmer, with highs in the mid-90s under a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday and Wednesday bring on a welcome change with a few more clouds in the area and temperatures maxing out in the low-90s. We may also see a few isolated showers or storms develop in the max heating of the day, but the greatest chance of rain continues to reside along the Texas, New Mexico border.

The area of high pressure which has plagued the south will strengthen once again by the end of the week, helping to increase temperatures to the mid-90s Thursday and Friday. Next chance of rain is possible sometime this weekend, but weather models are still showing a lot of uncertainty, so we will continue to monitor. I am sticking with a dry weekend ahead until we see some more consistency in the rain chances.

Have a great Sunday afternoon and evening!

Lance Blocker

