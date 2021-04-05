KAMC Weather Webcast April 5th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday afternoon forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy. High of 82°. Winds S 25-35 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 57°. Winds SW 25-35 MPH

Tomorrow: Hot and dusty. High of 90°. Winds W 30-40 MPH.

As we head into the first full week of April, summer is making a bit of a presence across the South Plains. High temperatures will start off above average fro our Monday, ranging from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. We are starting the day off with a cloudy sky, but more sunshine is expected later this afternoon. Winds will occasionally gust upwards of 40 MPH out of the south this afternoon. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will remain possible from 4 PM – 10 PM today, mainly to the west of the Interstate 27/ Highway 87 corridor. No severe weather is expected, but any cells that do develop will have the potential to produce some small hail and gusty winds. 95% of the region is expected to remain dry. Tonight, any showers or storms that do develop will fall apart as low temperatures only fall into the lower 50s to lower 60s. Winds will remain strong during the overnight hours, with gusts upwards of 40 MPH.

Tuesday will be the warmest day that most locations have seen so far this year! High temperatures are forecasted to range from the middle 80s to the middle 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds are expected to remain quite breezy, as some locations see gusts close to 50 MPH out of the west. This will bring some blowing dust back into the region. As if the blowing dust isn’t bad enough, pollen levels will be high over the next several days. Allergy sufferers beware! Fire weather will also be at a critical risk for the western South Plains. Outdoor burning is NOT advised. Tuesday night will be a little cooler as a weak front moves through. Lows will range from the middle 40s to the upper 50s.

Wednesday through the rest of the seven day forecast period actually looks pretty pleasant. In fact, this may be one of the nicest stretches of weather that we’ve seen in quite some time! We will see a partly to mostly sunny sky each day from Wednesday though Sunday, with high temperatures ranging from the middle 70s to the upper 80s. Winds will be calmer, occasionally gusting upwards of 40 MPH. Unfortunately, no rainfall is expected within the next seven days, so drought conditions are not expected to improve. We will continue to monitor the forecast, and we’ll keep you advised!

