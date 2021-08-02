KAMC Weather Webcast August 2, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Partly cloudy skies will stay in the forecast for our Monday after having heavy rainfall through the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler today due to the rain and cold front that moved through, with an afternoon high of 84°.

Tonight: Cooler temperatures will be in the forecast tonight with mostly clear skies. It will be feeling more like an evening in fall with an evening low near 64°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will move into The South Plains by tomorrow, but highs will still stay mild. Our afternoon high will reach 87°, which is seven degrees cooler than average for this time of year.





Showers and thunderstorms made their way across The South Plains this weekend with heavy rainfall and loud claps of thunder. Over the last 48 hours we have seen over a half of inch of rainfall across Lubbock and a little bit less than half an inch in Levelland. This is due to a cold front that has knocked our temperatures down for the start of this week.

Temperatures will stay very mild through lunch with clouds starting to break up. We will still stay in the mid to upper 70’s, making it a great day to eat your lunch outside or go for a walk on your lunch break. Clouds will continue to break up through the rest of the day.

Today will be a great day to do some yard work after the rain that moved through this weekend. If it is still muddy in your yard, tomorrow will be even nicer with mostly sunny skies but we will see more heat building in. A small rain chance comes back into the forecast by Wednesday and more heat will move in by our Friday.

Highs today will stay mild as we reach the lower to mid 80’s. It will be a great day to get outside before more heat builds in this week. More rain could come in by our Wednesday but we will have sunshine in the forecast by the weekend. Our highest temperatures this week will be on Sunday as we reach the upper 90’s.

