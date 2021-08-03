KAMC Weather Webcast August 3, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny skies will last through our day today, after a chilly start to our Tuesday. Our afternoon high will get near 87°.

Tonight: A few clouds will start to build in through our evening before rain chances return by our Wednesday. Our evening low will be very cool as it gets close to 63°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies return to the forecast tomorrow ahead of a few isolated showers that will move across The South Plains. Highs tomorrow will reach 87°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off just a little bit chilly in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. These are some of the coolest lows we have seen all summer long! We will start to heat up through the rest of the day, but you may want to grab a light jacket on your way out the door.

Highs by the heat of the day will reach the mid to upper 80’s. We will still stay a few degrees below average, because we are usually in the mid 90’s by this time of year. Get outside while you can because more heat will build in through the rest of the week. .

Today will be a great day to celebrate the last few days of summer break with some ice cream! It will not be too hot so your ice cream won’t melt super fast and sunshine will start to come through this afternoon! Rain chances tomorrow will make today your pick day of the week to get outside.

Mostly sunny skies have returned to the forecast today after having a chance for rain through the weekend and yesterday. Isolated showers will start to pick back up by tomorrow morning, but these will not be widespread. More heat will build into the forecast through the week. This weekend will be hot in the mid to upper 90’s!

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

