KAMC Weather Webcast August 4, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy skies will last through our Wednesday with the potential for an isolated Summer shower to pop up. Our afternoon high is 87°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will stick around tonight as temperatures drop and we feel more like Fall than Summer. Our evening low will get close to 66°.

Tomorrow: Sunshine returns to the forecast tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures. Our afternoon high will get near 90°.

A few showers have already started popping up in New Mexico this morning, and these will likely shift into the western portion of The South Plains through the day. As the day progresses we will start to see a few more showers in the northwestern corner of our area. These showers will be splash and dash and only contains light to moderate rain.

By the heat of the day we will start to see temperatures maxing out in the mid to upper 80’s just like yesterday. The difference in our forecast from yesterday will be the clouds moving through the area and a few isolated showers.

High temperatures will continue to increase through the end of the week. We will be close to our average highs by Friday with sunny skies, but our hottest day this week will be Sunday. We won’t see the triple digits this week, but we will get very close.

Today is our only day left this week with even a slight chance for rain. We will start to see dry conditions and heat building into the forecast for the end of the week. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80’s today, but the 90’s will quickly move into the forecast.

