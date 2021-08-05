KAMC Weather Webcast August 5, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Weather Forecaster Madison Hartin has tonight’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies expected for this evening. A slight wind will be coming from the south around 10 miles per hour. Low temperatures for tonight expected to be in the low 70’s°.

Tomorrow Morning: The South Planes will see a return to sunny conditions tomorrow morning. The abundant sunshine will warm the afternoon high temperature closer to average as it gets close to 94°.

Tomorrow Night: Clear conditions likely to last from the afternoon into the evening. Expected low temperatures in the low 70°s.

Cloudy conditions observed at Alan Henry this afternoon. Some isolated showers also seen southwest of Lubbock today.

Temperatures will slowly escalate into the lower 90’s today and tomorrow. These will increase to 95° on Saturday and Sundays high is expected to go as high as 98°. These hot conditions are expected to stick around through next week.

Mostly sunny skies expected for Friday into the weekend, with a chance of isolated storms on Saturday afternoon. By Monday we can expect to see some cloudy conditions that might stick around for the first few days of next week.

Have a great afternoon!

-Madison Hartin