KAMC Weather Webcast August 5, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy skies will start off our Thursday before sunshine starts to break through the clouds this afternoon. Our afternoon high is right at 90°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will follow a day with varying mounts of clouds across The South Plains. We will cool off as the sunsets and our evening low will be 67°.

Tomorrow: Sunshine will last through the day tomorrow and bring in the West Texas heat! Our afternoon high will be closer to average as it gets close to 94°.

Temperatures are slowly getting closer to average during the heat of the day across Texas. The South Plains will have highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s today, but the heat will continue to build in as we approach the weekend .

Temperatures will slowly escalate into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s today, but the West Texas heat isn’t going anywhere. High’s will stay in the 90’s for the next seven days. By the weekend we will have some of the hottest temperatures we have had all Summer long!

This weekend is tax free weekend so make sure to stop by your favorite stores, but be careful with highs in the mid to upper 90’s. Make sure to stay hydrated and put on sunscreen. If your anything like me, shopping is already exercise and with the heat of the day it will be easy to get overheated.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

