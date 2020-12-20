KAMC Weather Webcast December 19th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening forecast.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 27°. Winds NW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 59°. Winds W 10-20 MPH.

We had a pretty nice day across the South Plains on our Saturday. High temperatures ranged from the middle 50s to the lower 60s across the region. As we head into the second half of our weekend, weather conditions will remain the same. Overnight tonight, low temperatures will fall below freezing across most of the South Plains. A few locations over the Rolling Plains will remain in the middle 30s. By Sunday morning, most areas will see temperatures ranging from the lower 20s to the lower 30s.

High temperatures on Sunday are expected to warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the west around 8-12 MPH. As we head into the evening and overnight hours, we will remain cloud free. Low temperatures will fall into the 30s by midnight, with low temperatures bottoming out in the middle 20s to middle 30s by Monday morning.

On Monday, high temperatures will continue to warm to above average levels. I am forecasting high temperatures in the lower to upper 60s under a sunny sky. Winds will be light and variable throughout the day. Overnight, clouds will begin to increase across the South Plains. This will cause our morning low temperatures to remain warmer overnight. Clouds at night keep the Earth from being able to effectively release the heat that was absorbed from the sun during the day. It sort of acts like a blanket! By Tuesday morning, lows will range from the upper 20s over northwestern portions of the South Plains, to the upper 30s across the Rolling Plains.

Tuesday will be the warmest day out of the next seven. High temperatures are forecasted to top out in the middle 60s to lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds are expected to increase as a strong cold front approaches western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Wind gusts could approach 40 MPH out of the southwest, resulting in some blowing dust across the South Plains.

Our forecast becomes a little tricky towards the middle of the week. The two primary models we use to forecast, the GFS and EURO, are split on what is expected to happen with our next storm system. Both models show a cold front moving into the region during the middle of the week. The GFS model shows the cold front moving through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, giving us the coldest air of next week on Wednesday. The EURO model shows the cold front moving through Wednesday evening into the overnight hours, and brings the coldest air in for Christmas Eve on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the two models did the exact same thing with a similar storm system, and the EURO ended up being correct. Right now, we are splitting the difference on what the models are showing. High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will range from the lower 40s to the lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds on Wednesday will exceed 40 MPH for some locations, resulting in blowing dust across most of the South Plains. As of right now, we are not forecasting any precipitation in the South Plains on either days. In the Texas Panhandle, there could be a few light snow showers, but they will not be enough to amount to anything. Morning lows on Wednesday and Thursday will range from the teens to the upper 30s.

On Christmas Day, high temperatures are forecasted to top out from the lower 50s to the lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the west around 12-18 MPH. Travel across the region will not be impacted by the weather. Overnight Friday into Saturday morning, lows will fall into the lower 20s to middle 30s.

Have a super Sunday, and a great Christmas week!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx