KAMC Weather Webcast: December 29th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight will be bone-chilling across the South Plains. We will wake up to low temperatures in the middle and lower 10s to lower 20s Monday morning. Wind chill values will be in the single-digits for some!

We will gradually warm from the middle 40s and lower 50s on Monday and Tuesday, into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday. Winds will be quite breezy out of the southwest on Wednesday, and could gust over 30 MPH at times. Overnight lows will also warm from the lower 20s Monday night, into the upper 30s for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

If you plan to head out for any New Year’s Eve celebrations, weather conditions will be calm and cold across the area, with lows falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Cloud coverage will increase throughout the day on Thursday as a shortwave moves through out area. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Thursday night into Friday morning will be cold. Lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. While temperatures are close to freezing, we could see a few flurries mix in with some light rain. No accumulations are expected. The best chance to see any precipitation will remain to the south and west of US-84.

Friday will be another below-average day in terms of high temperatures. We will only warm into the middle 40s across the region under a partly cloudy sky. Any precipitation that does move into the area will end by noon. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Next weekend looks perfect! Highs will peak in the middle to lower 60s on both Saturday and Sunday under a sunny sky.

Have a wonderful week and a Happy New Year!

-Jacob

