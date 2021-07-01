KAMC Weather Webcast July 1, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Warm and dry conditions are in the forecast across The South Plains today. We had a few showers this morning, but partly cloudy skies will last through the afternoon with a high near 86°.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will start back up after 8 PM tonight and last through the night with a weak cold front moving through. Our evening low will be 69°.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers will return to the forecast tomorrow as a weak cold front moves through the early morning and into the mid day. The afternoon high will be close to 81°, with rain coming in and stopping our warming trend.

As the day progresses we will see less rain through the afternoon, but showers will return tonight in front of a cold front. Rain chance will go from isolated to scattered overnight with temperatures dropping as more rain moves in. However, dinner plans can still be made outside tonight because the rain will return around 8 PM, at the earliest.

Today we see our lowest chances for rain all week long with a few isolated showers. Overnight tonight the rain chances start to progress before Friday when a weak cold front will move through. Rain chances will continue through the weekend, but finally start to slack off by the beginning of next week.

As the holiday weekend gets nearer, we still see a chance for scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread on Saturday, but hopefully only last through the morning on the Fourth of July. It would be smart to still make alternative plans that could take place inside on Independence Day due to the chance for rain.

Highs this afternoon will max out in the mid to upper 80’s with partly cloudy skies and a few peaks of sunshine through the afternoon . Rain chances will return to the forecast tonight ahead of a cold front that will bring more showers and cooling temperatures. Thunderstorms and showers will stay in the forecast for the weekend, but start to break up through the beginning of next week.

