KAMC Weather Webcast July 12, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: After a soggy Sunday, we are left with a muggy Monday morning. Clouds will start to break up through the afternoon and sunshine will start to move in. There is still a chance for a few isolated showers through the day and our afternoon high will reach 88°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and cooler temperatures will follow a mild day. Our evening low will be 67°, with a south southeasterly breeze pumping in some warm air.

Tomorrow: Dry conditions and sunny skies will last through our Tuesday. It will be a great day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine with an afternoon high reaching 90°.

We have a had a muggy start to the work week after scattered showers and thunderstorms moved through yesterday. We are still seeing some puddling on the roads along with patchy fog. Our dew point temperatures are very close to our current temperatures which is making it feel sticky outside, but more crisp conditions will come in this afternoon.





Today will be a pretty good day to do some gardening and mow the yard, as long as you dodge the stray showers that pop up. Our best days to get outside this week will be tomorrow and Wednesday because we will stay dry and see sunny skies.

Temperatures will stay below average for the middle of July as we see more rain coming into the forecast which will keep us mild. We will have highs staying in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s which is close to average, but just a couple of degrees cooler.

Partly cloudy skies will stay in the forecast through the day today, with some sunshine coming in by the afternoon. We will have a few stray showers come in, but overall stay dry. Dry conditions will stick around until at leas Thursday when a small chance for showers comes back into the forecast ahead of a front that will move through this weekend.

