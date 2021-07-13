KAMC Weather Webcast July 13, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny skies will last all day today, with temperatures still staying a few degrees below average for his time of year. Our afternoon high will reach 89°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will follow a sunny day with a few clouds building in. It will be a mild night with our evening low getting close to 67°.

Tomorrow: Sunshine will stay in the forecast for tomorrow before we start to see a small chance for rain moving in on Thursday. Our afternoon high will be a couple of degrees warmer tomorrow getting closer to 90°.

We have had mild temperatures through the start of the week, and today will be no different. We will have highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s which is just a couple of degrees below average, but makes all of the difference when you go outside. We will stay below average for highs all week long.

Today will be the ideal day to do the summer activities that you and your family love! It will be the pick day of the week to take your furry friend for a walk with temperatures staying below average, but sunny skies sticking around. Make sure to grab the sunscreen on the way out the door because the UV index will be at a level 11.

Temperatures are similar to our neighbors to the Southeast, but the difference is they are seeing rain all week. We are catching a break from the rain today and tomorrow, and we will stay pretty dry on Thursday with a few stray showers in the forecast. Highs will stay in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s all week long.

Sunny skies will stay in the forecast all day today with a few thin clouds moving in tonight. Tomorrows forecast looks very similar with a couple of degrees temperatures difference and a few clouds building in Our chance for rain returns on Thursday with a few stray showers ahead of more thunderstorms on Saturday.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

