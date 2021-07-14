KAMC Weather Webcast July 14, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny skies will make their way across The South Plains today, with a few clouds building in this evening. A southerly breeze will make it feel cooler outside with an afternoon high of 90°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will stay in the forecast tonight as clouds start to build in for tomorrow. The southerly breeze we will have this afternoon will strengthen as the sun sets. Our evening will get close to 69°.

Tomorrow: As more clouds move into The South Plains we will have partly cloudy skies tomorrow. There is a chance for a couple stray showers tomorrow ahead of a cold front getting closer to our area. Our afternoon high will reach 92°.





Mostly sunny skies will stay in the forecast all day with clouds starting to break up this afternoon. We will still see highs a couple of degrees below average today and as rain chances increase, so does the chance for highs to stay pretty low. Going into our day tomorrow we will start to see a couple stray showers in the forecast which will stay the case going into the weekend.

A southerly breeze has already made its self known today with winds picking up quickly. Through the afternoon the breeze will pick up to about 20 mph, making it feel cooler outside. Into the evening tonight we will see the winds moving from 15 to 25 mph, with gust up to 30 mph.

It will be a great day to get outside because we are going to stay dry, and the chance for rain starts coming back into the forecast tomorrow. Temperatures will reach the 90 degree mark here in The Hub City, but the southerly breeze coming through will make it feel cooler. If you decide to go for a walk or run, this morning will be our calmest time with the breeze staying pretty moderate.

Dry conditions will last through our Wednesday and high’s will get into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Our chance for a few splash and dash showers goes up by tomorrow afternoon, with partly cloudy skies in the forecast. A cold front will start to approach The South Plains as early as this weekend making rain chances get stronger. Temperatures will start to drop back down into the mid to upper 80’s by the beginning of next week.

