KAMC Weather Webcast July 15, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Cloudy skies will move through The South Plains this afternoon with a few isolated showers in the forecast. Our afternoon high will reach 92°.

Tonight: The chance for a few thunderstorms becomes stronger through the evening and overnight tonight with cloudy skies staying in the forecast. The evening low will get close to 70°.

Tomorrow: Chances for rain will increase through our afternoon tomorrow with a few isolated thunderstorms. Hot temperatures will stay in the forecast with an afternoon high of 92°.

Mostly cloudy skies will last through the day today with showers moving in from the west by this afternoon. we will have a few splash and dash showers move in through the day, and thunderstorms by this evening. These storms will not be severe, but could have high winds and heavy rain.

Rain chances will stay in the forecast for the rest of the week, and into the beginning of next week. Isolated showers will move through this afternoon and shower activity will pick up through the weekend. The heaviest rain will start at the beginning of the week, as a cold front start to move out after stalling over the weekend.

Temperatures will stay below average for the middle of July as a cold front approaches the South Plains by the beginning of next week. Showers and thunderstorms will come through with this cold front and could last into the middle of next week along with the cooler high’s.

Today is the first day of many that we are starting to see rain chances reintroduced to the forecast. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the day with a few isolated showers. Thunderstorms activity will start to pick up tonight and last into our afternoon tomorrow. Highs will stay in the lower 90’s until the beginning of next week when we will drop down into the mid to lower 80’s.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx