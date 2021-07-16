KAMC Weather Webcast July 16, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Thunderstorms and showers will last through our morning, but we will start to see dry conditions by lunch time. Clouds will start to break up leaving us with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will reach 92°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last through our evening and into the overnight hours. The evening low will get close to 71°.

Tomorrow: More isolated thunderstorms are on the way for our weekend, but heat will stick around as well. Our afternoon high tomorrow will get near 93°.

After having thunderstorms and showers move across The South Plains last night, we still have the tail end of the system in the forecast for our morning. Light to moderate showers are still popping up across the eastern portion of The South Plains, but they will move out through the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will last through the day with highs getting into the lower 90’s.

Heavy rain fell across The South Plains last night as thunderstorms moved through. The northern sector of our area got the most rainfall, but more rainfall is on the way though the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Give yourself a few extra minutes to get to work this morning because the roads are slick and there is some puddling.

Over the weekend we will have a few more isolated thunderstorms move trough, but rain will be come more widespread by the beginning of next week. A cold front will makes its way across The South Plains which will knock our temperatures down about ten degrees and bring more rainfall.

Through the day our chances for showers and thunderstorms will become slim. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 90’s with partly cloudy skies. This weekend a few more isolated thunderstorms will move through our area, but temperatures will stay in the lower 90’s. Highs will start to drop by Tuesday with a cold front moving in that will bring more rain.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

