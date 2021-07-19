KAMC Weather Webcast July 19, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Isolated thunderstorms and showers will last through our morning as a cold front makes its way across The South Plains. Temperatures this afternoon will stay below over at 88°.

Tonight: A few more stray showers could last through our evening, but we will stay mostly dry. Temperatures will get close to 67°.

Tomorrow: A splash and dash shower may be seen tomorrow afternoon, but we will stay mostly dry with partly cloudy skies. Through the day temperatures will stay mild with an afternoon high of 88°.





A few isolated thunderstorms and showers have started to pick up across The South Plains this morning, ahead of a cold front. Grab your umbrella on the way out the door because some of the rain is heavy. Rain chances will start to slack off through the afternoon, but we could still see a stray shower or two.

Once this cold front moves through, we will have more mild temperatures all week. Highs today will reach the upper 80’s, but tomorrow we will stay in the mid 80’s. This is almost ten degrees cooler than average for this time of year. However, by this weekend we will start to warm up once again into the lower 90’s.

Temperatures have stayed below average for most of our July, but we will start to see that trend changing by the end of July and beginning of August. Highs will start to reach the mid to upper 90’s by the end of the month, but this week we will stay mild due to the cold front that is moving through today.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

