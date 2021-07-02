KAMC Weather Webcast July 2, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through today as a weak cold front moves through The South Plains. The afternoon high will be close to 84°.

Tonight: Rain chances will last through the evening, but we will start to see dry conditions by 11 PM. Our evening low will be 70°.

Tomorrow: Mild temperatures will continue into our day tomorrow with more scattered showers on the way. Today and tomorrow will carry our highest chances of rain for the next week. Our afternoon high will be 82° tomorrow.

As the day progresses we will see less rain through the mid-morning, but showers will return this afternoon as a weak cold front moves through. Through the evening showers will become more isolated, and rain chances will start to slack off after 11 PM tonight. However, rain returns to the forecast tomorrow morning and scattered showers and thunderstorms will last through the day.

Rain will be pretty widespread tomorrow afternoon as more scattered showers and thunderstorms move through The South Plains. We will start to see a change of pace by tomorrow night when rain starts to move out and showers will be more isolated. More rain will move through on Independence Day, but most of it will take place in the morning.

Taking a look at the tropics, we currently have a new Hurricane Elsa that is on track to make landfall on the coast of Florida. This will happen by early next week and bring immense amounts of rain to the Southeast.

Highs this afternoon will max out in the lower 80’s with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers through the afternoon . Rain chances will stay in the forecast this evening as the cold front continues to move through. Thunderstorms and showers will stay in the forecast for the weekend, but start to break up through the beginning of next week.

