KAMC Weather Webcast July 20, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly dry conditions will last through our Tuesday, with just a few quick and light showers making their way across The South Plains. Our afternoon high will stay mild at 85°.

Tonight: Rain chances will diminish tonight with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will stay cooler with an evening low near 64°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will last through the day tomorrow with some heat building in. Our afternoon high will still stay below average getting close to 87°.

This morning we have had a mild start to the day, and a mild afternoon is to follow. If you are going to grab a coffee this morning, treat yourself to something that taste like fall, because it is feeling more like fall today than mid July! We will see a few pop-up showers through the day today, but most of The South Plains will stay pretty dry.

A high pressure system will settle over our area later tonight and into tomorrow morning. This means that we will start to see more heat building in going into the weekend, and dry conditions will stay in the forecast.

Temperatures today will be about eight degrees below average for this time of year. Through the rest of the week warmer temperatures will make their way into the forecast. This is because of a high pressure system that will settle over us tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Rain chances will stay very isolated today with just a few stray showers in the forecast. High will stay very mild with temperatures getting into the mid 80’s by the heat of the day. mostly sunny skies will last through the rest of the work week with highs getting just a few degrees warmer each day. The 90’s will return to the forecast as early as Friday afternoon.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

