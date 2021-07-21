KAMC Weather Webcast July 21, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for our Wednesday and we will continue to see mild temperatures. Our afternoon high will reach 87°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will follow our mild day across The South Plains. The evening low will be approximately 66°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will stay in the forecast for most of the week and we will start to see more heat building in as the weekend approaches. Tomorrows high will reach 89°.





Temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 80’s which is about six degrees below average for this time of year. Our neighbors to the west are still in the triple digits and extreme wildfires are taking place. We will have more heat coming into the forecast through the end of this week and as July comes to an end.

Today will be a great day to get outside and do yard work, after rain moved through on Monday and Tuesday. We will have highs staying in the upper 80’s for the next two days and warmer temperatures are on the way. We do have a small chance for some isolated showers on Friday and into the weekend due to the heat building in, which is making the atmosphere more unstable.

Highs will start o increase through the end of the month, after staying below average for most of July. We will start to reach the lower to mid 90’s this weekend and more heat will move in through next week.

Quiet conditions will last through our day today with highs getting into the mid to upper 80’s and mostly sunny skies. We will stay dry across The South Plains until at least Friday. There is a small chance for some isolated showers on Friday due to the instability of the atmosphere while more heat moves into the forecast. Temperatures will increase each day this week.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

