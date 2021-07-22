KAMC Weather Webcast July 22, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny skies will stay in the forecast as quiet conditions continue for our Thursday. Our afternoon high will be a few degrees higher than yesterday as it reaches 89°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will follow our mild day across The South Plains. The evening low will be approximately 68°.

Tomorrow: More sunshine is on the way for our day tomorrow, but we could start to see a few isolated storms by tomorrow night. Our afternoon highs will finally make it into the lower 90’s.

Dry conditions will last through our day today with temperatures only getting a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday. More heat will move through The South Plains through the rest of the week which will lead to instability in the atmosphere. This could cause some showers moving through for our Friday and Saturday night.

Today will be a great day to get outside and do your favorite summer activity because we will stay dry and highs will get into the upper 80’s. Mostly sunny skies will last through the day and the UV index will get to a level ten, which is the second highest level. Grab the sunscreen and head outside!

Make sure to take your allergy medicine today because the ragweed and grass will be at the moderate level. As rain chances increase into the weekend, pollen levels will start to clear out.

Mild conditions will stay in the forecast for our Thursday, and highs will be in the upper 80’s. We will start to warm into the 90’s by tomorrow and see a small chance for rain by Friday night. Rain chances will stick around for Saturday night and our hottest day this week will be Sunday. Going into next week highs will start to be above average.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

