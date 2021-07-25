KAMC Weather Webcast July 25, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Madison Hartin has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: After a few showers have popped up this afternoon in the northeasterly corner of The South Plains, A chance for isolated thunderstorms and showers will come back into the forecast through our dinner time hours and stick around overnight. The low today will be about 71°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy tomorrow with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. The afternoon high will get close to 98°.

Tomorrow Night: 20% chance of scattered thunderstorms across the south planes before 8pm. After that skies will be mostly clear with a low around 75°.

Isolated shower spotted around 6:30 by the Ralls Skycam. A chance for isolated thunderstorms and showers for this evening and stick around overnight. These will be your typical summer thunderstorms with some places getting light showers and some places getting more heavy rain!

We will see a return to average summer conditions over the next week. Scattered thunderstorms possible for Monday afternoon into Monday evening. Expected afternoon afternoon high temperature of 98°.

We start out the week with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms for Monday afternoon and evening. After that we are expecting clear skies for the rest of the week. Temperatures will start out the week in the mid to high 90’s, and will then drop back into the low to mid 90’s by Thursday.

Have a great Evening!

-Madison Hartin