KAMC Weather Webcast July 26, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Rain chances will stay in the forecast for our Monday with a few isolated thunderstorms and showers popping up through the day. Our high today will get close to 94°.

Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms and showers will stay in the forecast through our evening and into the overnight hours. The evening low will be about 71°.

Tomorrow: Heat will quickly make its way into the forecast for tomorrow with dry conditions returning to The South Plains. Our afternoon high will reach 97° tomorrow.

We are starting our week off with a few showers and thunderstorms popping up across The South Plains. This morning we have already had some rainfall in the Hub City with clouds still sticking around. During the lunchtime hours we will have a chance to dry out before more rain moves in this afternoon.

Rain moving through the area have started to affect how temperatures this morning. We have had cooler temperatures to the north of The South Plains as we currently sit in the upper 60’s. However, closer to Lubbock and Ralls we are already in the mid 70’s due to the isolated showers and thunderstorms that have already started to move through.





We will have a break in the rain during lunch, but by the afternoon the showers will start to pick back up. Highs will get into the lower to mid 90’s today, but rain moving in will drop our temperatures down into the 80’s as it cross into our area.

Showers will continue to be isolated through our day today, but dry conditions will follow through the rest of the week. Highs today will stay a bit cooler due to the rain and clouds, yet tomorrow we will heat up to into the upper 90’s. This is about ten degrees warmer than last week. We will end July and start August off with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the lower to mid 90’s.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx