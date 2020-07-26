KAMC Weather Webcast July 26th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Sunday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies across the South Plains with low of 72°. Winds out of the south between 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to start the day with a few isolated thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High of 92°. Variable winds 5-10 MPH.

I hope you had a chance to get outside and enjoy the nice weather today. High temperatures remained in the low-90s throughout the South Plains, and we are set for another pleasant night ahead. We will remain cloud-free tonight with a low of 72° for Lubbock.

The pattern gets interesting Monday afternoon through Tuesday night. Temperatures will reach the low-90s, a lot like today, but we have a chance for afternoon thunderstorms with an approaching front Monday. Swisher, Brisco, Hall and Childress counties have the greatest chance for rain, and depends on where the front eventually stalls if others will also see rain. The North American Model (NAM) pushes the front closer to Lubbock, bringing showers and storms ino the Hub City; however, the HRRR model stalls the front farther north in the Texas Panhandle, with only a few isolated showers reaching the South Plains. For now, we are simply going with a 10% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm for Lubbock on Monday and a 20% chance of rain on Tuesday. Stay tuned for additional updates to the forecast; this could change quickly over the next day or so.

By Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure will build into the region once again, ending our rain chances, and temperatures will be on the increase. We’ll be in the mid-to-upper 90s Wednesday through Saturday.

Our next chance of rain enters the forecast period this upcoming weekend. Both global forecast models push a weak shortwave over our area, introducing at least a chance of rain sometime next weekend. We’ll continue to monitor; for now, I am leaving it out of the forecast and will keep an eye on the trends.

Thanks for joining us today; I hope you have a GREAT Monday!

Best,

-Lance

