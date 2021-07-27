KAMC Weather Webcast July 27, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: We have started our Tuesday off with dry conditions, but rain chances will pick up this afternoon. Heat will continue to build in with highs near 96°.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will last through our evening as we continue to see more rain popping up on the edge of The Caprock. Our evening low will get down to 72°.

Tomorrow: A stray shower may linger in the forecast tomorrow as we start off our Wednesday, but we will stay mostly dry. Highs tomorrow will still be hot, but a few degrees cooler than today as they reach 94°.





After a quiet and mild morning we will start to see rain chances returning to the forecast. Most of the rain will start by popping up on the edge of The Caprock, and then spreading across The South Plains. Showers and thunderstorms will start to pop up around 4 PM and become more widespread through the evening.

Rain chances will start to drop going into the rest of this week and into the beginning of August. Heat will continue to build in as the rain chances start slacking off.

Temperatures for July have been very mild ranging in the 80’s. This week we will see our hottest week of July with highs staying in the lower to mid 90’s. A high pressure system will start to settle over our area after the rain moves out, which will leave us with the heat and dry conditions.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will start to pick up this afternoon, after a dry and mild morning. We will see more widespread rain this evening and this could linger into tomorrow morning. Rain chances will diminish as the rest of the week progresses. Highs will continue to stay in the mid to lower 90’s this week, which will make it the hottest week in July.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx