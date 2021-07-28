KAMC Weather Webcast July 28, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Conditions have been quiet to start off our Wednesday, but more afternoon showers will start to pick up later today. Our afternoon high will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, but still hot getting near 94°.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms will begin to slack off through the evening and we will have dry conditions by 10 PM. The evening low will reach 70°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will last through the day tomorrow and a dry and warm trend will continue into the end of the work week. The afternoon high tomorrow will reach 93°.





Rain chances are starting to pick up after lunch time with a few summer time showers and isolated thunderstorms. Going into the rest of the week we won’t be seeing too much rain, and highs will stay in the lower to mid 90’s. Temperatures are staying close to average until a cold front will start to move in by the beginning of next week and bring our temperatures back down into the 80’s.

Rainfall this year has already been above average and higher than the total annul amount last year. Accumulation last year was just barely above ten inches, and we have already seen over thirteen inches fall this year. On average we have nineteen inches of rainfall annually, and we are on track to surpass that in 2021.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx