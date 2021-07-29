KAMC Weather Webcast July 29, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Madison Hartin has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: The cumulus clouds seen across the South Planes this afternoon are expected to dissipate, leaving clear skies for this evening. Low temperatures for this evening expected to get down to 71°.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot conditions expected tomorrow. High temperatures around 95°. Light wind coming from the south east.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear Skies expected for Friday night. Low temperatures around 72°

Cumulus clouds spotted this afternoon on the Lubbock South Skyview camera. High temperature climbed up to 92°.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 90’s for Friday and Saturday morning, with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will return to the South Planes region on Saturday night and is expected to last through the middle of next week. 20% chance of scattered thunderstorms Saturday night and increasing to 40% on Monday

High temperatures in the low 90’s through Friday. This weekend will see a heat increase into the mid to upper 90’s. On Monday the south planes will see a return to highs in the 80’s as a cold front moves through the area continuing into early next week.

-Madison Hartin