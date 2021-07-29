KAMC Weather Webcast July 29, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny skies will make their way across The South Plains today, after seeing rain chances in the forecast during the beginning of the week. The high today will get near 92°.

Tonight: Temperatures will be more mild tonight but we will continue to see mostly clear skies. The evening low will reach 71°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will stay in the forecast for our Friday and we will see a copy and paste day of today. Our afternoon high will be 92°.

As the sunshine makes its way into The South Plains today the UV index will make it to a level 10. This is the extreme level and the burn time is 15-25 minutes without sunscreen. it will be a great day to get outside, but grab your sunscreen and sunglasses on your day out the door!

You may want to grab some allergy medicine on your way out the door as well because ragweed and grass allergens will be at the moderate level. The less rain we see, the higher the allergens will get because of pollen build up.

Highs this week will stay in the lower to mid 90’s with mostly sunny skies sticking around. We will have a drop in temperatures by the beginning of next week which is caused by a cold front that will be bringing rain chances back into the forecast.

Temperatures today will get into the lower 90’s, which is just a couple of degrees below average for this time of year. We will continue to see highs in the lower to mid 90’s through the end of this week. Rain chances come back into the forecast by Sunday night as a cold front starts to make its way across The South Plains.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx