KAMC Weather Webcast July 30, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Madison Hartin has today's forecast.

Tonight: The cumulus clouds and scattered showers seen across the South Planes this afternoon. Low temperatures for this evening expected to get down to 71°.

Tomorrow: Sunny conditions expected for tomorrow morning with thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High of 94°.

Tomorrow Night: 20% chance of rai Saturday night. Low temperatures around 72°.

Scattered thunderstorms spotted earlier this afternoon on doppler one radar.. High temperature climbed up to 92°.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 90’s for Saturday morning, with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will return to the South Planes region on Saturday night and is expected to last through the middle of next week. 50% chance of scattered thunderstorms Sunday night and decreasing to 40% on Monday.

High temperatures in the low 90’s through Sunday. Next week we will see the high temperatures decrease again to below average temperatures. On Monday the south planes will see a return to highs in the 80’s as a cold front moves through the area continuing into the middle of next week.

Have a great Evening!

-Madison Hartin