KAMC Weather Webcast July 30, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny skies will stay in the forecast for the end of our work with the chance for rain coming in over the weekend. Our afternoon high will get near 92°.

Tonight: Temperatures will be more mild tonight but we will continue to see mostly clear skies. The evening low will reach 71°.

Tomorrow: The forecast will still have highs in the lower to mid 90’s tomorrow with a chance for showers coming in by the evening and lasting through the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will max out close to 94°.

A high pressure system has been over The South Plains for the last couple of days which has kept us warm and dry. That will continue today before rain comes into the forecast tomorrow night. A cold front will start to move through the area which will knock our temperatures in the 80’s by the beginning of next week!

Rain chances will return to the forecast as early as tomorrow night and last through the rest of the weekend. Showers will be the most widespread through Sunday. Temperatures will have the biggest change from Sunday to Monday as they drop from the lower 90’s into the 80’s.

Accumulations totals will range from half an inch to almost two and a half inches across The South Plains by Wednesday evening. This is a lot of rainfall over the next five days so make sure to get outside today and enjoy the sunshine before you need to exchange the sunscreen for an umbrella.

Highs today will get into the lower 90’s with mostly sunny skies. We will stay dry during the day tomorrow before showers and thunderstorms will start to pick up by our Saturday night. Rain chances will stay in the forecast through the rest of the weekend and into the beginning of next week. The cold front will knock our temperatures into the mid to lower 80’s for next week.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

