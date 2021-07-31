KAMC Weather Webcast July 31, 2021

Tonight: Scattered showers seen across the South Planes this afternoon. These showers expecting to continue tonight into tomorrow morning. Low temperatures for this evening expected to get down to 69°.

Tomorrow: 60% chance of rain Sunday. Some areas of heavy rain likely. High Temperatures in the mid 80″s°.

Tomorrow Night: 60% chance of rain Sunday night. Low temperatures around 69°.

Scattered thunderstorms spotted earlier this afternoon on Doppler one radar. High temperature climbed up to 95°. Scattered showers in the Seminole and Hobbs area earlier this afternoon. Areas of heavy rain and scattered showers around Spur and Crosbyton.

We are expecting rain totals tomorrow will be about half of an inch for the Lubbock metropolitan area and in the northern South Planes. Snyder and other areas south of Lubbock are expecting less overall rain fall.

Over the next week we will see the high temperatures decrease again to below average temperatures. On Sunday the south planes will see a return to highs in the 80’s as a cold front moves through the area continuing into the end of next week. Hot and Sunny conditions expected to return Friday into next weekend.

Have a great Evening!

-Madison Hartin