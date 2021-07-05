KAMC Weather Webcast July 5, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms have already made their way through The South Plains this morning, and more rain is on the way this afternoon. Our afternoon high will stay mild at 85°.

Tonight: Rain chances will last through the evening, but showers will be scattered and mostly light. Our evening low will be 70°.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers will continue through our day tomorrow, but rain chances are starting to diminish. The afternoon high will be around 84°.





Showers will stay scattered throughout the afternoon with pockets of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. We won’t be seeing any severe weather, but the roads will be slick and you will need your umbrella. We will have a break in the rain through lunch, before it returns and last through the evening. Rain chances stick around tomorrow, but showers will be more isolated.

After a week full of rain, we will start to see warm and dry conditions return to the forecast by the middle of the week. Our highest chances for rain are today and tomorrow with scattered and isolated thunderstorms. There is still a chance for a splash and dash shower going into Wednesday, but we will start to see dry conditions in the forecast.

Tropical Storm Elsa is getting closer to the panhandle of Florida and will make landfall by the middle of the week. This will bring strong winds and heavy rain onto the coast. Winds are currently moving up to 65 mph, which is only 10 mph less than a category one hurricane.

Highs this afternoon will stay mild in the lower to mid 80’s. Temperatures will stay more mild if you see more rain. Rain chances will start to diminish as the week goes on and by Thursday we will be dry. Through the weekend we will start to warm up and sunshine will start to make its way into the forecast.

