KAMC Weather Webcast July 6, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: We have had a dry start to our Tuesday morning, but mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers will stay in the forecast through the day. Our afternoon high will stay mild at 84°.

Tonight: Rain chances will start to go down through the afternoon after only a few pop up showers this afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will last through the night and our evening low will be 70°.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers will continue through our afternoon tomorrow, but it will be our last day with showers in the forecast as we start to warm and dry out through the rest of the week. The afternoon high will be around 86°.

This morning we have been dry, but a bit muggy. This is because our temperatures are in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s, but our dew points temperatures are very close to our currents. This makes it feel more sticky outside, but as the day progresses crisp conditions will prevail. However, until about 10 AM we will see more patchy and dense fog across The South Plains.





Showers will be very isolated through the day today and pop up through the afternoon. The rain will be very light and not last too long, but it will cool off spots that see more showers. Highs will reach the lower to mid 80’s across our area today, and similar conditions will continue into tomorrow.

Tropical Storm Elsa is getting closer to the panhandle of Florida and will make landfall as early as tomorrow morning. This will bring strong winds and heavy rain onto the coast of Florida, Georgia, and up The East Coast. Winds are currently moving up to 60 mph, but expected to make landfall moving 70 mph. This will still cause damage similar to a hurricane because that is only 5 mph less than a category one hurricane.

Highs this afternoon will stay mild in the lower to mid 80’s. Temperatures will stay more mild if you see more rain, but showers will stay isolated. Rain chances will start to diminish as the week goes on and by Thursday we will be dry. Mostly sunny skies will stay in the forecast after rain moves out, and will stick around going into the weekend.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

