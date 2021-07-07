KAMC Weather Webcast July 7, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: This morning we have stayed dry across The South Plains, but through the afternoon isolated showers will break through partly cloudy skies. Our afternoon high will be warmer than yesterday at 87°.

Tonight: Through the evening we will start to dry out once again, and have mostly clear skies. Our evening low will be 68°.

Tomorrow: Tomorrow will be our first day in two weeks that we won’t be seeing any rain chances in the forecast. Mostly sunny skies will prevail through the day and our afternoon high will be around 90°.

However, in The Southeast Tropical Storm Elsa has been stalling on the coast of Florida, but is likely to make and fall this afternoon.

Rain chances have stayed in the forecast for the last two weeks, but by the middle of July our chances for showers will go away and we will be below average for precipitation. Our last chance for rain will be this weekend with a small cold front moving through.

Tropical Storm Elsa is getting closer to the coast of Florida, but it has started to stall. Now it is bringing more heavy rain and strong winds to the coast as we wait for it to make landfall. It will most likely make landfall this afternoon as a tropical storm and move up The East Coast bringing more rain and gusty conditions.

Highs this afternoon will warm up into the upper 80’s. we still have a chance for a few isolated showers through the afternoon, but most of The South Plains will see partly cloudy skies. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for tomorrow as we warm into the 90’s through the end of the work week. However, by this weekend a weak cold front will bring a small chance for rain and more mild temperatures.

