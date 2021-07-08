KAMC Weather Webcast July 8, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny skies will stay in the forecast all day today after having rain chances in the forecast all week long. Our afternoon high will be warmer than yesterday at 92°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and mild temperatures will follow a warm and dry Thursday. Our evening low will be 68°.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer tomorrow as a warming trend starts moving across The South Plains. Sunny skies will prevail through the day and our afternoon high will be around 93°.

This afternoon will be the perfect time to do all of the summer activities we have been missing out on due to rain. If you decide to go lay by the pool make sure to put on sunscreen because the UV index will be at the extreme level. Burn time will be from 10-15 minutes, and don’t forget to stay hydrated!

Temperatures will stay just a few degrees below average for the middle of July, with highs in the upper 80’s. It will still be a warm week, and dry conditions will stay in the forecast for most of July. It will be a nice chance of pace after having rain in the forecast for the last two weeks.

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall yesterday morning at about 11 AM in Taylor County, FL. It is now moving up The East Coast and brining tornado threats, heavy rain, and strong winds. It is currently moving through South Carolina with sustained winds up to 45 mph and is expected to move into North Carolina this afternoon. This system is not weakening quickly, and is expected to make it all the way up to Canada.

Mostly sunny skies will stay in the forecast this afternoon with no chance for rain. This will be the first time in two weeks we will see a dry day with no chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the lower 90’s today, and last into the weekend. A small cold front moving in Sunday night brings a chance for isolated showers back into the forecast overnight on Sunday and into Monday morning.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

