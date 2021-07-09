KAMC Weather Webcast July 9, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny skies are in the forecast today with dry conditions lasting through the night. Our afternoon high will be near 93° across The South Plains.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and mild temperatures will follow a warm and dry Friday. Our evening low will be 69°.

Tomorrow: Dry conditions will stay in the forecast for our Saturday, but rain will start to show up overnight. Our afternoon high will be around 93°, with conditions very similar to today.





Temperatures will continue to increase through the rest of our day with highs reaching the lower 90’s. It will be a great time to get outside with sunny skies staying in the forecast. Make sure to grab the sunscreen on the way out the door because the UV index will be at a level 11, which is the extreme level.

This weekend we will have a dry Saturday, followed by thunderstorms moving in overnight. This is due to a frontal boundary making its way into The South Plains. Sunday we will still see more scattered showers through the afternoon, with highs dropping into the upper 80’s.

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall two days ago, and it is still maintaining its strength as a tropical storm. It is quickly making its way up The East Coast with sustained winds up to 50 mph. Later today the system will bring more heavy rain and strong winds into Boston.

Sunny skies will stay in the forecast all day today and into tomorrow. By tomorrow night our chance for scattered showers comes back into the forecast as a frontal boundary moves into The South Plains. Chances for scattered showers will last into Sunday, with highs in the upper 80’s.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx