KAMC Weather Webcast June 10th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: The heat wave we have been experiencing this week, will continue to increase our temperatures today. Mostly sunny skies will beam down on us this afternoon with a high of 104°.

Tonight: Thin clouds will build in through the evening leaving us with mostly clear skies tonight. It will be a mild night with a low near 73° and a breeze from the south moving 15 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will stay the case for our Friday with record breaking temperatures. We will stay dry all day with an afternoon high of 106°. Hopefully, highs will return to the 90’s for the weekend.

A breezy morning will be followed by sunny skies this afternoon. A southerly breeze through most of the day will bring some relief from temperatures reaching the triple digits, but it won’t be the cool breeze we desperately need.

The heat wave that has held us captive in the triple digits will last into Friday. This means if you have plans to go support the red raiders make sure to stay hydrated and wear loose clothing to the game! Temperatures tomorrow will top out at approximately 106 degrees.

Temperatures will stay in the lower 100’s through the rest of the work week, but relief is to come this weekend. Partly cloudy skies take over with highs in the 90’s, which will be a little more comfortable. The South Plains will return to temperatures closer to average by the beginning of next week.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx