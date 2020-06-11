KAMC Weather Webcast June 11th, 2020

Today: Sunny & calm. High 87.Tonight: Clear. Low 61.Tomorrow: Sunny & windy. High 91.

Yesterday was a very gusty and dusty day. Max wind gusts topped out at about 50 mph in some areas as high temperatures ranged from the upper 70s to mid 80s. We'll keep the unseasonably cool air by this afternoon as high temperatures slowly climb into the mid to upper 80s with a few lower 90s. Sunshine will take place this afternoon as high pressure takes control directly over us. Not only will this high pressure give us sunshine, but also light winds!

Calm conditions don't last for long as winds pick back up once again tomorrow sustained at 15-25 mph. High temperatures tomorrow return to the lower 90s with abundant sun. We can't rule out a stray shower in our extreme eastern New Mexico counties, however, the rain threat will not be large.

The next seven day feature dry and quiet conditions. Rain will not be a factor in the extended forecast. Another ridge of high pressure begins to build tomorrow allowing for a warm and dry pattern. While we are expecting the 90s in the forecast, the triple-digits look unlikely at this point.