KAMC Weather Webcast June 11th, 2021

Today: The heat wave we have been experiencing this week, will continue to increase our temperatures today. It will be our hottest day this year with an afternoon high of 107°.

Tonight: Thin clouds will build in through the evening leaving us with mostly clear skies tonight. It will be a mild night with a low near 72° and a breeze from the northeast moving 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies will move in for our Saturday with temperatures finally starting to decrease. We will stay dry all day with an afternoon high of 97°

A muggy morning will be followed by a warm breeze this afternoon. A southwesterly breeze through most of the day will bring some relief from temperatures reaching the triple digits, but it won’t be the cool breeze we desperately need. The cool breeze will start to move through the South Plains later tonight.

The heat wave that has held us captive in the triple digits is almost over, but will still be around today. This means if you have plans to go support the red raiders make sure to stay hydrated and wear loose clothing to the game! Temperatures today will top out at approximately 107 degrees.

Temperatures will stay in the lower 100’s through the rest of the day, but relief is to come tomorrow. Sunny skies take over with highs in the 90’s tomorrow, which will be a little more comfortable. The South Plains will return to temperatures closer to average by the beginning of next week.

