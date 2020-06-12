KAMC Weather Webcast June 12th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny, high of 93°. Winds out of the SE, 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Clear, low of 62°. Winds from the S 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny, high of 93°. Winds out of the S, 10-20 MPH.

Over the next seven days, we will keep a sunny to mostly sunny sky across the South Plains. We do have the chance for an isolated shower or storm later this afternoon along the Texas-New Mexico state line. Other than that, we will remain dry with temperatures near average.

Winds will remain breezy out of the south over the next week. This combined with out extreme drought conditions will increase our fire weather risk. An elevated to critical risk will encompass most of the South Plains nearly every day over the next week. With that being said, outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

If you plan to be outside, be sure to wear sunscreen! Our UV index will be extreme, meaning it will only take a matter of 10-15 minutes for you to be burned. Highs will remain in the middle and lower 90s as lows stay in the middle to lower 60s. Winds will generally remain out of the south around 15-20 MPH.

As we close the end of the work week next week, we could see a few monsoonal showers move back into the region. As of now, that chance looks fairly slim.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx