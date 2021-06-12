KAMC Weather Webcast June 12th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms northwest after 10pm. Overnight low of 72°. Chance of rain: 20%. Variable wind 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm with an afternoon high of 97°. South wind, 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow Night: A few early evening clouds will give way to a mostly clear sky overnight. Low of 70°. East wind, 5-10 mph.

Updated: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued through 3am for storms moving east across the South Plains. The primary risk will be for damaging winds up to 60 mph and large hail 1″ in diameter. Stay tuned to KAMC News for the latest!





We are set for a beautiful afternoon across the region with temperatures about ten degrees cooler than yesterday’s record warmth. As of 2pm, current temperatures range from the low-80s north to the mid-90s south. Most of the region will warm into the mid-to-upper 90s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

A few severe thunderstorms will be possible tonight across portions of the South Plains. The greatest threat is within the yellow shaded area (Level 2 out of 5) from Roosevelt County, NM through Swisher County, TX. The dark green shaded area is for a Level 1 out of 5 risk for strong, possibly severe thunderstorms. According to the latest data, we expect most of the thunderstorm activity to be very isolated as thunderstorms will struggle through our region overnight.





This week will be mostly dry and a warming trend will commence by the middle of the week. Monday and Tuesday will be seasonal with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s, but we expect to reach the low-100s again as we get closer to next weekend.

Global forecast models have been consistent with developing a tropical system in the Bay of Campeche within the next 5-7 days, then pushing it north into the northwestern Gulf of Mexico by the next weekend. The National Hurricane Center outlines a 40% likelihood of tropical development within the next five days, but if trends continue, this is likely to increase through the week. As of now, this does not appear to be a very impressive system. With that being said, even weak tropical systems have the potential for heavy rainfall and substantial impacts to localized regions. If you have plans to travel to the Texas Gulf Coast next weekend, it will be a good idea to stay up-to-date to the latest forecast for the region.

Another warming trend will bring us into the low-100s across the region by the weekend, but we do not expect record warmth like last week.

Have a great remainder of the weekend!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX